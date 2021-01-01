2020: An evolutionary year for video

Download the Brightcove Q4 2020 Global Video Index

Q4 of 2020 wrapped up an amazing year for video. Whether you're in corporate comms, marketing, or media, don't miss the data-driven insights you need to extend your reach and thrive in the months ahead – download our latest Global Video Index now. You’ll learn:
  • Which device(s) your audience prefers for viewing your kind of content
  • Which region watched the most marketing video – and which watched the least
  • Where views of entertainment video really took off
  • Which regions saw the strongest growth in sports video views
  • And much more

Download the report

*All fields required
Please use a corporate email
About Brightcove: When video is done right, it can have a powerful and lasting effect. Hearts open. Minds change. Creativity thrives. Since 2004, Brightcove has been helping customers discover and experience the incredible power of video through its award-winning technology, empowering organizations in more than 70 countries across the globe to touch audiences in bold and innovative ways. Brightcove achieves this by developing technologies once thought impossible, providing customer support without parallel or excuses, and leveraging the expertise and resources of a global infrastructure. Video is the world’s most compelling, exciting medium. Brightcove is video that means business.
© 2021 Brightcove Inc. All rights reserved. | Privacy | Terms & Conditions   
LinkedIn
LinkedIn